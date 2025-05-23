BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $665,000 Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 586.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 109,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 599,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $388.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.71 million. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently -38.60%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

