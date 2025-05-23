BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $733,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,291 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $8,460,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.05%.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

