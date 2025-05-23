BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 370.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,652 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price objective on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $9.86 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $162,961.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,064.73. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.