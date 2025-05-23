BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $787,000 Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $14,861,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 229,587 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 485,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 111,915 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 60,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Francis K. Lee acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $51,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,946.40. The trade was a 8.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary T. Fazio bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at $536,282.50. This trade represents a 20.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,220 shares of company stock valued at $576,206. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $9.46 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $214.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $393.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

