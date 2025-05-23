BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Conduent were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 838,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Conduent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Stock Up 5.8%

CNDT stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $385.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Giles Andrew Goodburn purchased 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,309.76. The trade was a 4.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

