BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 3,797 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

ESE opened at $178.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $185.83.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ESE. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESE

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.