BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,190 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE AMG opened at $175.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.