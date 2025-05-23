BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 5,683 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 186,681 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 149,298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 167,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $244,940.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

