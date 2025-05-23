BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE BWA opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,036 shares of company stock worth $2,017,364. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

