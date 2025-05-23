Brokerages Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Target Price at $42.33

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FHI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.