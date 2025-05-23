Brokerages Set OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $17.97

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.