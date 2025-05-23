California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

