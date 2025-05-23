Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PANW

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report released on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PANW. Stephens lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,345,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after buying an additional 606,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,038.83. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,962 shares of company stock valued at $96,933,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

