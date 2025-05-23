Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $5,663,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,994. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

