Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 3,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

