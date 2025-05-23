Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

