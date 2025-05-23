Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,247 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $18,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.4%

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Glj Research reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.