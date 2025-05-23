Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. Aspiring Ventures LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $10.60 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,712,111.10. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

