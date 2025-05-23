Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 13,334 CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

CISO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. CISO Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CISO Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

