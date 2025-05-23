Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,868 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $1.75 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $584.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The business had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

