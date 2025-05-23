Captrust Financial Advisors Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242,468 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,778 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,862 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,035,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,822,000 after acquiring an additional 569,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

