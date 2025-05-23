Captrust Financial Advisors Has $196,000 Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,673.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

