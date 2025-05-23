Captrust Financial Advisors Has $210,000 Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 94,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,047 over the last ninety days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $11.99 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

