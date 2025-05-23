Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

