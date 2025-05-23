Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $137,000 in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.8%
NYSEARCA:CONY opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $24.73.
About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.