Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $137,000 in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.8%

NYSEARCA:CONY opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

