Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $44,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wipro by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 685,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Wipro by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,798,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,981 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Wipro by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Price Performance

WIT stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

