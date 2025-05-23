Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $172,000 Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.34. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 101,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $677,002.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,526,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,108,234.92. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $1,130,002.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,494,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,594,255.84. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,968. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

