Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,683 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,666,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,554.75. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $637.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The company’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

