Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.