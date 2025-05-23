Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 16,247 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Barclays were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

