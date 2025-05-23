Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 8,541 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,371,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,199,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,508 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,500 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7,206.3% in the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,895,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,746,000 after acquiring an additional 839,754 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Citigroup upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of WMG opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,808.07. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

