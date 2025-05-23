Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 8,806 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000.

BATS PFEB opened at $36.72 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

