Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,902 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 764,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 492,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,585,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 386,499 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,898,795.68. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,299,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,719.40. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.99.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

