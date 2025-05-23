Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 12,362 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,372,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $5,438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 58,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $37,637,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $83.00 target price on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, Director Vikas Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,004.80. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $234,126.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 359,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,737.14. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,741. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

