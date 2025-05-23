Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,750 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 790,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after buying an additional 315,801 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,959,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.6%

COOP stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44.

Insider Activity

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.