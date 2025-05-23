Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,309 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,936,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.07. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

