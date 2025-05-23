Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 259 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 742.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,240.49. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,696. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $257,836 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

