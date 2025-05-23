Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,853 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ONE Gas by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.