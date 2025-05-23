Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,101 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,021,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,810,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $709,300,000 after acquiring an additional 160,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $598,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,963 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $481,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $443,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.