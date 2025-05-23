Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of KWEB opened at $33.71 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

