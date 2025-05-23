Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,165,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of BATS BMAR opened at $47.11 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $188.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

