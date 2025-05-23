Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after buying an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,296,000 after buying an additional 98,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

ALNY opened at $289.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -133.18 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.79 and a 12-month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.