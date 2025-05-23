Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

