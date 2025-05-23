Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Hess Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.7098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 110.98%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

