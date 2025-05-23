Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American States Water were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American States Water by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,924,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AWR stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

