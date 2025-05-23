Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.16 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

