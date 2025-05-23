Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.19 Million Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,592,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 847,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,781,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ALLETE by 627.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 165,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,741,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in ALLETE by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 254,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.30 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 91.54%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

