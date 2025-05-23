Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 12,200 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Up 2.5%

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

