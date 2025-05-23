Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,208 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,297,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,743,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,689 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,339 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,382,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 302,967 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0%

CWI opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

