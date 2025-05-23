Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 74 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Crane were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $5,532,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $12,890,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $170.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average is $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.